EU Foreign Minister Borrell Holds Press Conference After Emergency Talks in Brussels - Video

On Monday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell called an extra session of the Foreign Affairs Council to discuss the current situation in the Middle East following the killing of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike and Tehran's retaliatory attack on American military facilities in Iraq.

Foreign ministers from 28 European Union member states that comprise the Foreign Affairs Council are currently holding talks in Brussels to discuss the recent developments in Iraq and Iran. The session was called by EU Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.

“The EU will play its full role to seek a de-escalation of tensions in the region”, Borrell wrote on his Twitter on Monday, while announcing the emergency meeting.

On 3 January, the United States assassinated Commander of the IRGC's Quds Force Qasem Soleimani, which was followed by Tehran’s airstrikes targeting US military bases in Iraq’s Erbil and the country’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base, housing American military and international coalition forces. Following the developments, Iran also announced it would no longer observe its remaining obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

