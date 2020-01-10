Bek Air Plane Crash Near Almaty Possibly Caused by Plane Icing - Kazakh Official

NUR-SULTAN, (Sputnik) - Last year's deadly crash of a Bek Air plane near the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan could have been caused by the icing of the aircraft, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said on Friday.

"The formation of ice on the aircraft is seen as the main possible reason for the accident", Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said, revealing the preliminary conclusion of a governmental commission probing the crash.

Kazakh authorities earlier said that a technical malfunction or pilot error could be among the possible causes of the tragedy.

© RIA Novosti . Emergency Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Moment Kazakhstan Plane Crashes in Deadly Incident Allegedly Caught on Video

The Bek Air Fokker 100, heading to the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan with 98 people on board, crashed on 27 December 2019, soon after take-off. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit an empty two-storey building. Twelve people were killed and 69 others were injured in the crash.

The airline's activities were suspended in Kazakhstan following the incident, as well as flights of all Fokker 100 planes.