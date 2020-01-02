Moment Kazakhstan Plane Crashes in Deadly Incident Allegedly Caught on Video

A Kazakh Bek Air Fokker 100, heading from Almaty to Nur-Sultan, crashed on 27 December soon after take-off, killing 12 people out of 100 on board.

A video allegedly featuring a Bek Air Fokker crashing in Kazakhstan’s Almaty last Friday has appeared online, initially published by the Russian outlet Podyom on its Telegram channel.

The footage shows an airplane sliding in the snow, tearing down a street light and then allegedly crashing into a building. The authenticity of the video has not been confirmed by Kazakh authorities.

Bek Air's Fokker 100 plane, heading to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people on board, crashed on 27 December shortly after take-off, breaking through a concrete fence and hitting a nearby building. According to reports, 12 people were killed in the crash and almost 50 injured.