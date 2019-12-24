Believers Gather for Christmas Midnight Mass in Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem – Video

People around the world are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, with millions attending holiday ceremonies.

Hundreds of Christians are attending Holy Mass on Manger Square in Bethlehem, held by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa inside the Church of the Nativity.

The basilica, located in the West Bank, is the oldest continuously used Christian temple and the oldest major church in the Holy Land, which is shared by the Roman Catholics, Greek Orthodox Church, Armenian Apostolic Church, Coptic Orthodox, and the Syriac Orthodox.

