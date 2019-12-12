A Girl’s Virginity. Starting Price is €100,000. Any Advance, Room Bidders?

A Ukrainian-born girl is auctioning off her virginity online to a wealthy customer in a bid to fund her travel dreams.
Katya, 19, has put up the offer on the controversial German-based website Cinderella Escorts. The starting price for her innocence currently is €100,000 ($111,000).
“I’m originally from Ukraine but I now live in the United States,” the girl said in a video addressing the would-be bidders.
“I can speak English, Ukrainian and some Russian. The reason that I want to sell my virginity on Cinderella Escorts is because I would like to travel, experience luxury, live my life and be happy.
“At the end of the day, this is my body, this is my choice and this is what I have decided to do.”
Katya will consummate the deal with the buyer in Germany for “legal reasons”, reads the bid description. Additionally, she is looking for a sponsor who will provide her with a €10,000 ($11,000) monthly allowance.
However high the minimum bid may look, this is a far cry from the most lucrative virginity deal ever. In 2017, a 19-year-old American model named Giselle claimed to have sold her virginity to a businessman from Abu Dhabi on the same website for a staggering $3.9 million. This year, a 23-year-old Azerbaijani model reportedly sealed a deal with a politician from Japan for $3.5 million.
Bailey Gibson, from Australia, attempted to sell off her chastity at a brothel in 2018 for $10 million, but there has been no word on whether she received any offers.
