A Girl’s Virginity. Starting Price is €100,000. Any Advance, Room Bidders?

Online auctions are often widely publicised, but it is difficult to verify whether one has been successfully completed. Two years ago, an American model claimed that she managed to give up her chastity for $3.9 million to a businessman, which, if true, would be the world record among virginity sales.

A Ukrainian-born girl is auctioning off her virginity online to a wealthy customer in a bid to fund her travel dreams.

Katya, 19, has put up the offer on the controversial German-based website Cinderella Escorts. The starting price for her innocence currently is €100,000 ($111,000).

“I’m originally from Ukraine but I now live in the United States,” the girl said in a video addressing the would-be bidders.

“I can speak English, Ukrainian and some Russian. The reason that I want to sell my virginity on Cinderella Escorts is because I would like to travel, experience luxury, live my life and be happy.

“At the end of the day, this is my body, this is my choice and this is what I have decided to do.”

© Photo : cinderella-escorts/screenshot A screenshot of Katya's bid

Katya will consummate the deal with the buyer in Germany for “legal reasons”, reads the bid description. Additionally, she is looking for a sponsor who will provide her with a €10,000 ($11,000) monthly allowance.

However high the minimum bid may look, this is a far cry from the most lucrative virginity deal ever. In 2017, a 19-year-old American model named Giselle claimed to have sold her virginity to a businessman from Abu Dhabi on the same website for a staggering $3.9 million. This year, a 23-year-old Azerbaijani model reportedly sealed a deal with a politician from Japan for $3.5 million.

Bailey Gibson, from Australia, attempted to sell off her chastity at a brothel in 2018 for $10 million, but there has been no word on whether she received any offers.