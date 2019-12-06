Register
19:38 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A protester holds a leaflet demanding the release of Julian Assange

    Julian Assange is Being Persecuted for Exposing 'Crimes of Historic Importance' Say Journalists

    © Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107735/12/1077351252.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912061077504148-julian-assange-is-being-persecuted-for-exposing-crimes-of-historic-importance-say-journalists-/

    Notable Journalists, intellectuals, and political commentators are coming to the defence of the founder of WikiLeaks and condemning attempts to extradite to the US where he faces up to 175 years in prison.

    A letter in support of Julian Assange, and condemning his treatment by UK and US authorities, went live on 6 December with the support of 120 signatures. The statement, entitled "Journalists Speak Up for Julian Assange", is signed by notable political commentators and journalists such as Noam Chomsky, John Pilger, George Monbiot, Daniel Ellsberg, Jonathan Cook, and Paul Mason. 

    ​The internationally-based signatories express their "grave concern for Mr Assange’s wellbeing, for his continued detention and for the draconian espionage charges". They say that that it is "the very role of the press in a democracy" to reveal "war crimes and cases of torture and abuse without having to go to jail".

    The authors compare the situation of the WikiLeaks founder, who remains incarcerated in the maximum security Belmarsh prison, to the 1898 open letter penned by French writer Émile Zola. Zola warned readers "about the wrongful sentencing to life in prison of a military officer named Alfred Dreyfus on espionage charges".

    They also quote the UN torture expert Nils Melzer who wrote in June that:

    "In 20 years of work with victims of war, violence and political persecution I have never seen a group of democratic States ganging up to deliberately isolate, demonize and abuse a single individual for such a long time and with so little regard for human dignity and the rule of law."

    The statement demands the "immediate release of Julian Assange" and urges the:

    "governments, all national and international agencies and fellow journalists to call for an end to the legal campaign being waged against him for the crime of revealing war crimes."

    "Dangerous times call for fearless journalism" the letter says before calling on journalists and media organisations world-wide to sign the statement.

    Assange faces up to 175 years in prison if he is convicted in the US where he faces 18 separate charges - 17 of which are under the 1917 Espionage Act. The letter points out that people prosecuted under the Espionage Act are barred from arguing that their actions were "in the public interest". In November over 60 doctors signed a letter to the UK Home Secretary saying that they have "real concerns" that if Assange is not transferred to a university teaching hospital he "could die in prison".

    Related:

    'Guilty for Exposing US War Crimes': Vivienne Westwood Slams UK 'Show Trial' at Julian Assange Rally
    Investigation Reveals Further Conflicts of Interest for Chief Magistrate Overseeing Assange's Case
    Doctors Raise Alarm Over Assange’s Health After Years of Confinement
    Wikileaks Editor-In-Chief Calls For Australian Politicians To Support Julian Assange
    Edward Snowden: US War on Julian Assange ‘One More Step’ Towards Authoritarianism
    Tags:
    democracy, free press, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, world, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse