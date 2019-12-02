UK Media Reports of 'Multiple’ Children Hit by Vehicle Outside Secondary School in Loughton, Essex

A serious crash reportedly took place near a secondary school on Willingale Road at around 3:30 p.m. local time, the Essex Live media outlet reported.

Multiple children have reportedly been hit by a car outside Debden Park High School in Loughton, the UK.

The road has been closed in both directions and access is restricted from both sides of Debden Park High School, local media reported.

Emergency services and police have promptly arrived at the scene, but the nature of the incident remains unknown at this stage.

We remain at the scene of this collision in #Loughton and the picture is fast moving. We would urge people not to speculate on the circumstances or people involved. We must make sure our updates are accurate.



In the meantime any witnesses please follow the request below. https://t.co/jSmj0Pywja — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 2, 2019

We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Willingale Road, #Loughton.



The road cannot be accessed from junctions on either side of Debden Park High School.



Closure runs between Rookwood Ave and Audley Gardens.



Please avoid the area where possible. pic.twitter.com/ZRPPlJGtH4 — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 2, 2019

In Loughton - been shocking incident bit earlier with schoolchildren injured when car mounted pavement. Huge police presence still on scene. pic.twitter.com/lQejaEgA9M — Andy Lines (@andylines) December 2, 2019

