Coalition Against Daesh Must Take Back Foreign Terrorists, Hold Them Accountable - Pompeo

On Tuesday, a senior US State Department official told reporters that Washington was in talks with Moscow over the issue of returning Russian foreign fighters, detained in Syria, back to Russia.

Speaking at the opening meeting of foreign ministers from the coalition against Daesh, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the member-states should take back terrorists detained in Iraq and Syria, and make them accountable.

"Coalition members must take back the thousands of foreign terrorist fighters in custody, and impose accountability for the atrocities they have perpetrated," Pompeo said.

The senior official further noted that the coalition's member-states should step up funding to restore essential services and the infrastructure in Iraq.

According to Pompeo, the US will continue fighting Daesh, though the coalition should focus more on West Africa, Sahel.

"The United States will continue to lead the coalition and the world on this essential security effort," Pompeo said.

Around 10,000 Daesh detainees and tens of thousands of family members stay in camps and prisons in northeastern Syria and guarded by the Syrian Kurdish allies. Washington is urging European countries to take their citizens back, but so far they haven't agreed to do so.