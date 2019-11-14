Trump and Erdogan Hold Press Conference After Meeting in Washington - Video

The two world leaders come together amid the continuing tensions in Syria and the heightened pressure between the two states. Washington has continually expressed frustration over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems and Ankara was disappointed by the US Congress' recognition of the Armenian genocide.

US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a press conference on Wednesday following their meeting in the US capital.

The agenda of the talks is the situation in Syria, as well as trade issues and combatting terrorism. Earlier, Trump stressed that the S-400 and F-35 jet program would top the agenda of his meeting with Erdogan.

During the presser, Trump said that the US and Turkish national security teams will start working on solving S-400 issue.

After his visit to the United States, Erdogan plans to hold talks on Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin.