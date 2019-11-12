Uranium Particles Discovered by IAEA in Iran Not Related to JCPOA - Russian Senior Official

"There is a lot of speculation around this phrase, it is presented as a kind of 'hot' fact, testifying to Iran’s dishonesty. This is a distortion of the real situation because it concerns the discovery of uranium particles that date from a period approximately between the beginning of the 1990s and no later than 2005. This has nothing to do with the JCPOA, nor does it indicate any gross violations by Iran," Ulyanov stressed.
Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out at the European signatories of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, challenging their assertion that they had 'fully upheld commitments under the JCPOA'.
The IAEA said in its latest "confidential" report, which had been leaked to the Western media, that the agency had detected "natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location in Iran not declared to the agency."
