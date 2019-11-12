Register
16:47 GMT +312 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Atomic enrichment facilities at Iran's Nataz nuclear power plant

    Iran’s Zarif Asks EU to ‘Just Show One’ Nuclear Deal Commitment They’ve Upheld in the Last Year

    © AFP 2019 / HO / ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION OF IRAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    160
    Subscribe

    Earlier, officials from the European Union, France, the UK and Germany issued a joint statement accusing Iran of “breaching” the 2015 nuclear deal and suggesting that they had upheld their commitments to the agreement.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has lashed out at the European signatories of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, challenging their assertion that they had ‘fully upheld commitments under the JCPOA’.

    “YOU? Really?” Zarif tweeted, asking his EU, French, British and German colleagues to “just show ONE that you’ve upheld in the last 18 months.”

    On Monday, Brussels and the three European JCPOA signatories jointly accused Iran of hindering their joint efforts to defuse tensions by “breaching” the nuclear deal and increasing nuclear enrichment. “The E3/EU have fully upheld their JCPOA commitments, including sanctions-lifting as foreseen under the JCPOA. It is now critical that Iran upholds its JCPOA commitments and works with all JCPOA participants to de-escalate tensions,” the European signatories said in a joint statement.

    Citing a letter he wrote to his European colleagues over a year ago, several months after the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and announced the resumption of sanctions, Zarif suggested that Iran had already “triggered, and exhausted” the JCPOA’s dispute resolution mechanism, while its European signatories were too busy “procrastinating”.

    In the letter, Zarif had pointed out that despite the US’s withdrawal from the deal, Iran acted “in good faith,” and did not “immediately resort to ‘cease performing its commitments under the JCPOA,’ despite its rights to do so.”

    According to Zarif, Iran is now using the “remedies” outlined in paragraph 36 of the JCPOA agreement, which provides Tehran the right to reduce its treaty commitments if it feels that any or all of its European parties were not meeting their commitments under the deal.

    Mohammad Berno
    In this Jan. 13, 2015, file photo released by the Iranian President's Office, President Hassan Rouhani visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant just outside of Bushehr, Iran.

    Increased Enrichment

    Iran began to scale back its commitments to the JCPOA in stages, with the country launching the fourth stage last week after the expiry of the previous three. On Saturday, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation reported that the Islamic Republic was now enriching uranium at a level of five percent, above the JCPOA limits of 3.67 percent.

    But the Middle Eastern nation’s enrichment levels remain well below those required to produce a nuclear bomb, and Iran has expressed no intention to do so. Scientists classify weapons grade uranium as uranium with a U-235 concentration of 85 percent or above. The nuclear bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 had a U-235 enrichment level of about 80 percent.

    The United States formally withdrew from the JCPOA on 8 May 2018, and reimposed tough sanctions against Iran’s banking and energy sectors. The remaining parties, including Russia, China, the EU, France, the UK and Germany, have attempted to find a workaround to US sanctions to preserve the deal. However, Iran has complained that so far, European efforts, including the INSTEX trade mechanism, still haven’t been implemented completely, and aren’t working effectively.

    Last week, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi explained in an interview that for the nuclear deal to work, Europe “must ensure Iran’s interests, the most important of which are Iran’s ability to export oil as well as receive through banks payments for oil sales.”

    Related:

    Netanyahu Says Israel Will Not Allow Iran to Develop Nuclear Weapons
    Iran May Be Preparing to Have Option of Rapid Nuclear Breakout - US Secretary of State Pompeo
    Iran Drops Plan to Make Research Centre Out of Fordow Nuclear Facility - Atomic Energy Organisation
    Iran and Russia Commence Construction of Second Power Unit at Bushehr Nuclear Facility - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse