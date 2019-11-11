No Indication of Foul Play in Death of White Helmets Founder - Source

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The police have not found any traces that would indicate that additional people were present at the Istanbul house of James Le Mesurier, a founder of the White Helmets organisation, at the moment of his death earlier in the day, a source close to the investigation said.

"According to the preliminary data, UK citizen Le Mesurier died as a result of his fall from height at about 05:30 a.m. on Monday. Their body has numerous fractures ... According to the preliminary data, no strangers were seen in the house at the time of his death. After the body was examined by forensic experts, it was sent to a morgue," the source said.

Turkish media reported citing police sources that Le Mesurier's neighbours found his dead body in the early hours of Monday in the garden of his house.

A law enforcement source confirmed later the death of Le Mesurier though it remains "unclear whether he was murdered, or committed suicide."

Le Mesurier, who was also a former officer of the UK Secret Intelligence Service, created the controversial 'urban search and rescue' White Helmet organisation in 2013.