MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday as part of the three-day visit to Russia within his official Eurasian tour.

The presidential talks are expected to feature topics related to the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership in various areas, as well as the international agenda.

The meeting between Diaz-Canel and Medvedev, in turn, will be focused on the bilateral cooperation specifically in trade, investments, energy, industry, transport, agriculture, humanitarian and other areas. The sides are also expected to tap into the implementation of agreements reached pursuant to the Russian prime minister's official visit to Cuba earlier in October.

Russian-Cuban High Dialogue

The official visit of the Cuban leader to Russia began on Sunday in the second largest city of St. Petersburg. He was received by Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg Evgeny Grigoriev as well as the Cuban ambassador to Russia. On Monday, he held talks with St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov and visited the Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery, dedicated to the victims of the 1941-1944 Siege of Leningrad during World War II.

Presidents of Russia have payed a total of three official visits to Cuba: Medvedev in 2008, and Putin in 2000 and 2014. In 2014, Putin's visit brought about a set of agreements signed toward the bilateral cooperation in international info-security, energy, industry, culture and health care. The Russian president had also held talks with Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and First Secretary of Cuba's Communist Party Raul Castro.

© AP Photo / Jorge Rey A taxi passes a sign with Cuban President Fidel Castro

Diaz-Canel visited Moscow in 2018 in his professional capacity of President of Cuba's Council of State at the time.

The diplomatic relations between the two states were established back in 1902, with a brief pause from 1952-1960. In the core of the bilateral cooperation are the 1996 Declaration of Principles of the Russian-Cuban relations and the 2009 Memorandum on Principles of Strategic Partnership. Since then the high-level dialogue between Moscow and Havana has been maintained continuously.

Scope of Moscow Hacana Cooperation is Large, Both at the Level of States and Regions

Earlier in the day, the Cuban president and St. Petersburg governor outlined the potential new areas of cooperation to be pharmaceuticals, health care, robotics and automation, industries, as well as education and culture.

In May 2018, Russia and Cuba signed an agreement on the facilitation of visa regime that authorised a mutual permit for up to 90 days of visa-free stay. The agreement was signed by Ricardo Cabrisas, the vice president of Cuba's Council of Ministers and Minister of economy and planning, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich Visitor of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)-2019

The bilateral trade demonstrates a tendency of growth, having gone 33.7 percent up from 2017 to 2018 and another 1.3 percent in 2019. In the core of the Russian-Cuban trade is energy and metal industries.

Russia's exports to Cuba are predominantly machinery, equipment and transport means, foods and agricultural products, metals and metal goods, minerals, chemicals, wood, and paper. Imports from Cuba include foods and agricultural products, machinery, metals, minerals and chemicals.

The two countries cooperate in education and science, with the priority areas being astronomy, geophysics, agriculture, paleontology and material science. Cuban students have an annual quota of 100 spots with scholarships at colleges in Russia.