Cuban President Slams Fresh US Sanctions as Manifestation of Impotence

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez called the most recent round of US sanctions against the island nation a manifestation of impotence and moral degradation.

On Friday, the US Commerce Department announced that export restrictions for Cuba-bound items had been extended to leased aircraft, boats, ships and spacecraft. Moreover, aircraft, vessels and spacecraft became ineligible for the license exception if they are leased to or chartered by Cuba or a national of the country. In addition, the new regulations restrict export license exemptions for donations to the Cuban government, as well as promotional material that benefits the Cuban government.

"US announces new measures tightening blockade on #Cuba. This action expresses impotence, moral degradation and imperial contempt. It's an inhuman, cruel, unjust and genocidal act that we strongly reject. We will not give in and shall give a sovereign response," Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Cuba has been subject to a Cold War-era embargo imposed by the United States.

The two states saw rapprochement under former US President Barack Obama. However, the administration of US President Donald Trump announced a U-turn in the policy toward Cuba, opting to retain the embargo on the Caribbean nation.