Live: UNSC Holds Meeting on Situation in Syria

The United Nations Security Council is holding a meeting to discuss the current situation in Syria.
After talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on Tuesday, it was agreed to establish a 'safe-zone' in north-eastern Syria. The memorandum of understanding included an agreement to carry out joint border patrols, as well as giving Kurdish forces 150 hours to leave the zone.
