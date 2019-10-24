Russia, African Nations Sign 500 Deals Worth Over $12Bln at Russia-Africa Forum - Adviser

"The number of signed agreements, memorandums, and contracts is more than 500, the overall worth of only those that we know about at this moment is more than 800 billion rubles. This is a little more than ten billion dollars. But the meetings continue," Kobyakov said.
Kobyakov said over 35 official events had taken place in Sochi, as well as more than 1,500 meetings, registered by the Roscongress Foundation.
The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is taking place in the Russian resort city of Sochi on 23-24 October. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is an official media partner of the event.
