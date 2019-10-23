US Cyber Company Protection of Ukraine-Based Mirotvorets Website ‘Outrageous’ - Antonov

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US cybersecurity company is protecting the Ukrainian extremist Mirotvorets ('Peacekeeper') website and that is an outrage, according to the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov.

"The fact that the Ukrainian extremist portal Mirotvorets still operates under the protection of the American Cloudflare service cannot but cause outrage," Antonov stated. "After all, it contains personal information on thousands of people disagreeable to Ukrainian extremists, including American journalists who visited the Donbas. Several people, who were on this portal, were killed."

The website, created in 2014 by Ukrainian 'activists', is known for revealing the personal data of those viewed by Kiev as 'enemies of the state', including Ukrainian and foreign journalists who have covered the conflict in Donbas in the country's east as well as public figures who have visited Crimea and others. Some face threats and travel bans as a result.

Recently, two persons - Mikhail Galperin, Russia's deputy justice minister and representative in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), and UK Brick Court Chambers lawyer and royal adviser Michael Swainston - were added to the database of the notorious website.

Both were accused of “attacking the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, justifying Russia’s aggression, and manipulating information of public interest.” The ECHR did not react to the unprecedented move, with a spokesperson stating only that the court had “no comment on this matter.”

In August, the Russian representative in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) mission in Donbas, Nikolay Alekseyev, was added to the Mirotvorets website database. Mirotvorets has published images taken from Alekseyev’s social networking accounts.

In 2017, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on the Ukrainian government to investigate the website and take steps to remove personal data, but Kiev has not yet heeded the recommendation.