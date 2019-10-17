Register
18:10 GMT +317 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Ukraine Policy Go-to Guy Perry Reveals What Giuliani Told Him Ahead of Trump-Zelensky Meet - Report

    © Sputnik / Евгений Биятов
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    On Tuesday, deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent told lawmakers investigating President Trump that the president had picked “three amigos,” including Energy Secretary Perry, to help coordinate the administration’s Ukraine policy after the election of a new president in May.

    Rick Perry telephoned Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in the spring to feel out the president’s attitude toward then newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the energy secretary has told the Wall Street Journal.

    According to Perry, Giuliani relayed to him the administration’s concerns about alleged Ukrainian meddling in favour of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

    Trump, Perry said, was not sure that the Ukrainians had “straightened up their act,” and had told him to “visit with Rudy.”

    “As I recall the conversation, [Giuliani] said, ‘Look, the president is really concerned that there are people in Ukraine that tried to beat him during the presidential election. He thinks they’re corrupt and…that there are still people over there engaged that are absolutely corrupt,” Perry said, recalling the telephone call.

    “‘You want to know why he ain’t comfortable about letting this guy come in? Here’s the reason.’,” Perry added, paraphrasing Giuliani.

    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speak before a meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel on September 19, 2016 in New York
    © AFP 2019 / Brendan Smialowski
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speak before a meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel on September 19, 2016 in New York

    According to Perry, Giuliani pointed out to him that the previous Ukrainian government had helped to concoct the (since debunked) allegations of Trump’s alleged Russia ties, and  helped ‘dream up’ the alleged ‘black book’ ledger that prompted Trump to fire chairman Paul Manafort in 2016.

    Perry said he never heard Trump, Giuliani, the president’s appointees or Ukrainian officials specifically discuss a possible investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden or his son Hunter over alleged corruption schemes in Ukraine under the Obama administration.

    Giuliani confirmed to WSJ that the phone call with Perry had taken place, and said he told Perry to “be careful” regarding the new president amid White House concerns over alleged malicious Ukrainian government activities against Trump in 2016.

    Anonymous officials told the newspaper that Trump had called on Perry and then-Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker in May after Zelensky’s inauguration and told them to work with Giuliani to help resolve the president’s concerns about Ukraine before he would agree to meet with the new president. Perry said Trump dismissed Kiev’s requests to meet with Zelensky on several occasions. Trump and Zelensky did end up meeting in September, nearly four months after the Ukrainian president’s inauguration.

    U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a bilateral meeting with with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a bilateral meeting with with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019

    Impeachment Inquiry

    House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump late last month, accusing the president of applying ‘pay-to-play’ pressure against Kiev to force Zelensky to restart a corruption investigation against Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump has denied the charges, and called the impeachment proceedings against him “witch hunt garbage” and an attempted “coup.” Late last month, the administration released a transcript of the Trump-Zelensky phone call, showing no direct evidence of pay-to-play pressure on Trump’s part.

    The Democrats have accused Trump of attempting to ‘dig up dirt’ on Biden, a contender for the Democratic nomination in 2020. In the Zelensky transcript, Trump accused Biden of publicly “bragging” about having the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his son fired. In 2018, at an event sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations, Biden recalled how he successfully pressured then-President Petro Poroshenko to have the prosecutor sacked on pain of withholding a $1 billion loan to Ukraine. Biden maintains that he has never spoken to his son about his business dealings in Ukraine, and says that he did nothing wrong.

    Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. Beau Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016
    © AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
    Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016

    Related:

    White House Picked ‘Three Amigos’ to Navigate Ukraine Policy – Diplomat to Impeachment Investigators
    Trevor Noah Mocks Joe Biden’s Rambling From Ukraine to George Washington and Back in Mere Seconds
    Pompeo Ignored Pleas to Support Former Ukraine Envoy, Ex-Adviser Claims - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse