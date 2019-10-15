Register
14:31 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jordan Peterson

    Venue Agreeing to Show Jordan Peterson Docu Faces Threats Amid Cancellations in Other Theatres

    © Photo: Instagram / Jordan Peterson
    World
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe

    A new documentary about the personal life and social ideas of Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has been widely criticised by representatives of the left-wing and mainstream media, with several theatres refusing to screen the film.

    A recent documentary on contemporary psychology guru and critic of non-binary identities Jordan Peterson has faced widespread backlash from proponents of political correctness, prompting cancellations of its screening in theatres across Canada and the US. Now, those who are still brave enough to screen the film in their venues are receiving not only complaints, but also threats, according to the documentary's producers Patricia Marcoccia and Maziar Ghaderi, as reported by The Stranger.

    "Fair warning", read one of the messages sent to a pastor outside of Portland who agreed to screen The Rise of Jordan Peterson documentary, "several community organisations are planning to shut down your showing of the Jordan Peterson propaganda film. While many of us aren't Christian and some even flat-out condemn the religion, we do not want any harm to come to your place of worship or those within”.

    The message was forwarded by the pastor to Maziar Ghaderi, one of the filmmakers, containing warnings that “fascism” would not be tolerated in the city.

    “However, we cannot allow fascism to continue to rise and will not tolerate its presence in our city, whether it is on the streets or on the waterfront or in a church. Read some history books, read about eugenics, read about sex and gender and then compare it to Peterson. Pray on it if you must. Do the right thing. As much as we joke about it, we really don't want to have to bring out the guillotine to fix society", the rest of the message read.

    The The Rise of Jordan Peterson is a 90-minute follow-up to a shorter version of the documentary Shut Him Down that aired in Canada last year. It features the story of Toronto University professor of psychology Jordan Peterson, author of the best-selling book 12 Rules of Life that focuses on the questions of gender equality, masculinity, social identities, and climate change. The screening of the film was, however, cancelled in theatres in Toronto and New York earlier this month based on complaints from staff.

    “The people who run these venues are so worried about getting in trouble", Ghaderi said. “An old professor of mine once told me that artists are supposed to be fearless, but when I'm reading these emails from these gatekeepers, I'm thinking, ‘Man, you people should go work for the government or something'".

    Another of the film's producers, Patricia Marcoccia, who first came across Peterson’s works 15 years ago as a psychology student at McMaster University in Ontario, believes that attempts to silence the conservative psychologist have only contributed to his popularity.  

    “The attempts to shut him down definitely brought him a new level of fame", Marcoccia said during the interview with The Stranger, "but if it was just that, I think he would have had his 15 minutes and that would have been it. He wouldn't have had any of the staying power and he would not have reached people on this level. I think that has to do with the ideas he talks about".

    Peterson shot to international fame in 2016 after releasing a three-part series on YouTube where he criticised a bill that was mandating the use of gender-neutral pronouns (such as they/zie/zher) when referring to persons who do not identify as a male or female. He has been widely criticised from the radical left part of the political spectrum for trying to promote ideas that run contrary to mainstream political correctness. Peterson has strongly denied any accusations of being a disseminator of hate speech or a right-wing fanatic, arguing instead that he is an individualist and promoter of free speech.

    Tags:
    United States, Canada, Jordan Peterson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse