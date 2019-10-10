Zelensky Says Scandal-Laden Phone Call With Trump Could Not Affect Ukraine-US Relations

Earlier, US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters that he would not object to releasing transcripts of his past phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, something the White House counsel is considering.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied that the scandal-laden phone conversation with US President Donald Trump had had any impact on US-Ukraine relations.

"How has the phone call influenced our relations? The phone call could not have any influence on our relations with the United States. We have had several phone calls with the US president ... These calls, I mean the Burisma stories, have nothing to do with weapons. This is not true," Zelenskyy told reporters on Wednesday, as broadcast by Ukrainian television.

The scandal, which resulted in impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump and a diplomatic rift with the Europeans for Ukraine, was prompted by a complaint from a whistleblower who claimed that Trump might have abused power as he urged Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden's son, with a Ukrainian gas company during a call this July.

After the report emerged, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against the US president, claiming that he had committed “high crimes and misdemeanours”.

However, Republicans have rejected the allegations, stressing that Trump has not violated any law, adding that the case is an operation ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump, in his turn, has also denied the allegations calling them another attempt at a political witch hunt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, and published the transcript of the telephone call with Zelensky.