Trump Vows to Stand By Kurds, Appeases Turkey Ahead of Ankara's Offensive in Syria

Trump's praise for Turkey appears to contradict an earlier statement in which he threatened to "obliterate" Turkey's economy if Ankara did anything "off-limits" in regard to its incoming military operation in Syria.

President Trump has taken a seemingly conciliatory approach towards Ankara, posting a series of tweets in which he stressed that Turkey is an important trading partner that is "good to deal with."

.....good health, at my request, Pastor Brunson, who had many years of a long prison term remaining. Also remember, and importantly, that Turkey is an important member in good standing of NATO. He is coming to the U.S. as my guest on November 13th. #ENDENDLESSWARS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

President Trump also weighed in on the US troop withdrawal from Syria, saying that Washington is in "no way" abandoning the Kurds.

....understands that while we only had 50 soldiers remaining in that section of Syria, and they have been removed, any unforced or unnecessary fighting by Turkey will be devastating to their economy and to their very fragile currency. We are helping the Kurds financially/weapons! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

​The tweet comes on the heels of President Trump's earlier tweet in which he warned Turkey against any rash actions in Syria. The US President threatened to obliterate the Turkish economy as "he has done it before" if Ankara goes "off-limits".

....the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

​​On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara will launch an offensive in Syria in the coming days to rid the border area from what Ankara perceives as terrorists. Erdogan also vowed to establish a safe zone and ensure the safe return of millions of refugees currently living in Turkey.

Later on Sunday, the White House announced US forces would withdraw from the area and would not back Turkey's campaign.