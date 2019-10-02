US Urges North Korea to 'Refrain From Provocations' After Pyongyang Launches Missile - Reports

The United States called on Pyongyang on Wednesday to "refrain from provocations" and remain committed to nuclear negotiations after North Korea launched a ballistic missile.
"We call on (North Korea) to refrain from provocations, abide by their obligations under U.N. Security Council Resolutions, and remain engaged in substantive and sustained negotiations to do their part to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and achieve denuclearization," a state department spokeswoman said.
