Germany Slams Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Chief for Threatening to Destroy Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany condemns the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards for threatening to destroy Israel and demands that Tehran take steps to de-escalate tension in the region, a spokesman of the German Foreign Office said Tuesday.

"We condemn the recent threats coming from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards against Israel in the strongest terms. Such hostile remarks about Israel are in no way acceptable. Israel’s existence is non-negotiable. We demand that Iran agree to forge friendly relations with all nations in the region and take practical steps toward de-escalation," he said.

Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami was reported as saying on Monday by the Tasnim news agency that Iran had the necessary means to wipe Israel off the face of the earth. He added that the destruction of Iran’s enemy was no longer a "dream" but an "achievable goal." Salami said this at a biannual meeting in Tehran for commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

In April, US President Donald Trump officially designated the IRGC as a terrorist organisation, saying that it was "the Iranian government’s primary means of directing and implementing its global terrorist campaign.”

Tensions have been running high between Iran, the US and its allies following drone attacks on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities on 14 September. Although the incident was claimed by Yemen's Houthis, Washington and its allies put the blame on Iran. Tehran rejected all the allegations.