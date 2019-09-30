Earlier, the US Democratic Party launched impeachment proceedings against the US president, claiming that he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign.

Moscow does not rule out that the Trump-Zelensky call transcript scandal may be linked to the failed Mueller probe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The scandal, which resulted in impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump and a diplomatic rift with the Europeans for Ukraine, was prompted by a complaint from a whistleblower who claimed that Trump might have abused power as he urged Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden's son, with a Ukrainian gas company during a call this July.

After the report emerged, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against the US president, claiming that he had committed “high crimes and misdemeanours”. However, Republicans have rejected the allegations, stressing that Trump has not violated any law, adding that the case is an operation ahead of the 2020 election.

Special counsellor Robert Mueller released his report in April of this year. In his report, he says he found no basis for accusing President Trump of collusion with Russia during his 2016 campaign.