The controversial publication of the declassified transcript of US President Donald Trump’s conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky prompted the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

US President Donald Trump has commented on the ongoing political scandal involving him and Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, stressing that it was a "perfect phone call" and that if it is not considered appropriate, then "no future President can ever again speak to another foreign leader".

The actual transcript of the conversation between the two leaders, released by the White House on 25 September, says that Trump, during the call, repeatedly asked Zelensky to "look into" former Vice President Joe Biden’s role in removing Ukraine’s former chief prosecutor Viktor Shokin in 2016.

If that perfect phone call with the President of Ukraine Isn’t considered appropriate, then no future President can EVER again speak to another foreign leader! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

House Democrats have launched impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying that he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused the Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him.

