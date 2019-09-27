EU Imposes Sanctions on Seven Venezuelan Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Violations

Brussels originally imposed sanctions targeting Venezuelan authorities after a coup attempt in the Latin American country, when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself its new interim president, urging President Nicolas Maduro to resign.

The European Union announced a new round of sanctions, targeting seven Venezuelan officials. The bloc also noted that new restrictions may follow.

"The EU confirms its readiness to work on further targeted measures", the High Representative said in a declaration.

The sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes levied against seven Venezuelan security and intelligence officers who have been accused of torture. The officials from the list serve in the Directorate General of Military Counterintelligence, the Bolivarian Intelligence Service, and the National Office Against Organised Crime.

Venezuela's Bolivarian National guards officers occupy the Bolivar Avenue where the government said that a drone armed with explosives detonated near Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

In total, the EU sanctioned 25 individuals in connection with the Venezuelan crisis.

The clashes started earlier this year during mass rallies, headed by both the opposition and the government. In January, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself "interim president" and was immediately backed by the US and its allies, including many European countries. Washington also sanctioned Caracas and seized the assets of the Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA.