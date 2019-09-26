All Venezuelan Problems Should Be Solved Without Foreign Meddling - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Any Venezuelan problems should be solved without foreign meddling, and since President Nicolas Maduro shows flexibility, the opposition should do the same, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Venezuelan president has repeatedly noted the possibility and the necessity of this dialogue. This means that the Venezuelan leadership is showing necessary flexibility. And of course, reciprocity is needed from the side of the opposition. But the most important thing is that all the problems of Venezuela should be solved by Venezuelans themselves without any interference of third states", Peskov told reporters.

Peskov stressed that Russia was providing assistance to Venezuela, including through consultations.

He noted that Putin and Maduro had not touched upon the amount of Russia's financial assistance to the Latin American country.

Russia and Venezuela continue their defence cooperation, and Russia is fulfilling its commitments on repairing military equipment previously delivered to Venezuela, the Kremlin spokesman added.

The statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said a day earlier during his meeting with Maduro that Russia supported all the legitimate agencies of Venezuela and favoured dialogue between the president and the opposition.

Prior to that, Maduro arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow, accompanied by Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo. Despite the sharp political crisis, Venezuela also continues to develop bilateral economic and military cooperation with Russia.

Venezuela has been experiencing a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela in an aim to claim its resources. While the United States and its allies have recognised Guaido as the country's leader, Russia and several other countries insist that Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela.