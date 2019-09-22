Pompeo Accuses Biden of Covering Up Son's Corruption Amid Investigation in Ukraine

Earlier, President Trump accused the Democratic Party of seeking to stay clear of discussing former Vice President Joe Biden's alleged demand that the Ukrainian government fire a prosecutor investigating his son Hunter Biden, who has been accused of engaging in illegal activity while serving on the board of directors of a Ukrainian oil company.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden of "behaving inappropriately" in an effort to protect his son from an investigation into potential corrupt dealings in Ukraine.

Speaking to ABC's This Week on Sunday, Pompeo accused Biden of behaving "in a way that was corrupt," and called for the vice president's actions to be further investigated.

"I do think if Vice President Biden behaved inappropriately, if he was protecting his son and intervened in a way that was corrupt, I do think we need to get to the bottom of that...and I hope that we will. I hope that if Vice President Biden engaged in behaviour that was inappropriate, I hope the American people will come to learn that," Pompeo said.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that President Trump had called then newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to try to get him to investigate Biden's son Hunter and his ties to a Ukrainian gas company probed for corruption. Trump reportedly asked Zelensky about the subject over half a dozen times, following up earlier lobbying by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on the subject earlier this year.

The Biden campaign released a statement Friday evening calling on Trump to release a transcript of his call with Ukraine's president, accusing the president himself of "corruption" and a "willingness to abuse his power."

