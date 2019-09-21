Register
07:27 GMT +321 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone

    Trump Calls to Ukraine's Zelensky Seeking Biden Probe at Center of Whistleblower Complaint - Report

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    World
    Get short URL
    7177
    Subscribe

    A July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which US President Donald Trump reportedly asked him to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his ties to a Ukrainian gas company probed several years ago for corruption, was reportedly the subject of the repressed whistleblower complaint.

    Trump reportedly asked the Ukrainian leader eight times to open the investigation in conjunction with Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who had engaged in talks on the subject with Zelensky’s representatives several times earlier this year, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal Friday.

    “He told him that he should work with [Mr. Giuliani] on Biden, and that people in Washington wanted to know” whether allegations were true that Joe Biden had shielded his son from a corruption probe by Kiev in 2016 by urging the Petro Poroshenko administration to fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. At the time, Shokin was elbow-deep in an investigation of Burisma Holdings, a Cyprus-based natural gas firm operating in the Ukrainian gas sector, and for which Hunter Biden sat as a board member.

    Friday evening, the Washington Post reported that the conversation was the subject of an undisclosed whistleblower complaint filed last month by an unnamed US intelligence official alleging Trump made an inappropriate promise to a foreign leader. The Trump administration has blocked Congressional viewing of the complaint, and Trump said on Friday it was “just another political hack job.”

    At a Council on Foreign Affairs forum in January 2018, the elder Biden, who is now seeking the Democratic Party nomination for president in the 2020 election, explained in detail how he forced Shokin’s termination:

    “I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee. And I had gotten a commitment from Poroshenko and from [Prime Minister Arseniy] Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor. And they didn’t. So they said they had - they were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, I’m not going to - or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You’re not the president. The president said - I said, call him. I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion,” Biden told the crowd.

    “I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a b***h. He got fired,” Biden said.

    Giuliani told CNN last month that he had talked several times this year with Zelensky aide Andriy Yermak about opening a probe into the Bidens. However, Giuliani told CNN that it was Yermak who was pursuing the probe and that he had demurred at their July meeting in Madrid.

    However, Giuliani did prod the former VP in a late-night Thursday tweet, dropping a video of the above-quoted CFR anecdote.

    ​The Journal’s sources noted that, unlike Biden, there was no indication Trump had “offered the Ukrainian president any quid-pro-quo for his cooperation on any investigation.” That said, Giuliani and Yermak’s August meeting came just weeks before the Trump administration was set to review its annual $250 million aid payment to Ukraine, the WSJ noted.

    In a statement Friday evening, Joe Biden demanded Trump release a transcript of his call with Zelenskyy.

    ​"If these reports are true, then there is truly no bottom to President Trump's willingness to abuse his power and abase our country. This behavior is particularly abhorrent because it exploits the foreign policy of our country and undermines our national security for political purposes. It means that he used the power and resources of the United States to pressure a sovereign nation - a partner that is under direct assault from Russia - pushing Ukraine to subvert the rule of law in the express hope of extracting a political favor," Biden said.

    "Such clear-cut corruption damages and diminishes our institutions of government by making them tools of a personal political vendetta. At minimum, Donald Trump should immediately release the transcript of the call in question, so that the American people can judge for themselves, and direct the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to stop stonewalling and release the whistleblower notification to the Congress," he said.

    Related:

    Hunter Biden Secretly Marries South African-Born Melissa Cohen
    Trump Dismisses Whistleblower's Complaint About 'Beautiful' Conversation With Unnamed Foreign Leader
    Whistleblower Complaint About Trump Centers Around Ukraine – Reports
    Tags:
    Wall Street Journal, chief prosecutor, Whistleblower, Ukraine, Rudy Giuliani, corruption probe, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse