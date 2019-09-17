Edward Snowden Presents His New Book 'Permanent Record' - Video

Prior to the publication of his new book, Edward Snowden announced a small media campaign, appearing on CBS and MSNBC on September 16 - one of the first face-to-face interviews with the famous whistleblower on US media in years.

Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden is taking part in a video conference with his Berlin readers to present his new book ‘Permanent Record’.

In his book, the famous whistleblower tells a story of his life, how he decided to turn whistleblower and his life in Russia.

Snowden has been in self-imposed exile in Russia since 2013, when he leaked a trove of highly classified information from the National Security Agency regarding global surveillance programs conducted by the US government, sparking widespread concerns about national security and personal privacy.

Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!