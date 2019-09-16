Putin Offers Saudi Arabia to Purchase Russian Advanced Air Defence Systems

"... In order to protect ... their country, we are ready to provide appropriate assistance to Saudi Arabia, and it is enough for the political leadership of Saudi Arabia to make a wise state decision, as the leaders of Iran did before, having purchased the S-300, or as [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan did, purchasing the latest S-400 Triumph air defence systems from Russia. They will reliably protect any infrastructure in Saudi Arabia," Putin told reporters at a joint press conference following Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria.

Last Saturday, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day — about half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.