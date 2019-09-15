Russia Completes Second Stage of S-400 Missile System Components Delivery - Turkish Defence Ministry

The first stage of the supply of S-400 parts to Turkey was completed at the end of July. The deliveries took a total of 30 special flights.

Russia has completed the second stage of delivery of S-400 air defence missile system components to Turkey, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

"The deliveries of elements of the second battery of the S-400 air defence missile systems to the Murted airbase, which began on August 27, has completed today," the statement said.

According to the ministry, personnel training and the instalment of the systems is currently in progress. The systems are expected to become operational by April 2020, the statement adds.

Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement for the delivery of four Russian S-400 batteries worth $2.5 billion in December 2017. The contract has been strongly criticised by the United States and NATO, both of which have cited concerns over the S-400’s incompatibility with existing NATO systems.

