Register
15:43 GMT +316 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2-L) and Secretary of State for Education Michael Gove (R) walk with students during the opening of the Perry Beeches III Free School in Birmingham on September 3, 2013

    Boris Johnson Said Michael Gove Was ‘A Bit Cracked’, According to David Cameron Memoirs - Reports

    © AFP 2019 / POOL/PAUL ROGERS
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    David Cameron, who was Prime Minister from 2010 until he resigned just after the 2016 Brexit referendum, has published his memoirs. The book, For The Record, has been serialised in the Sunday Times.

    The former Prime Minister David Cameron has recalled Boris Johnson describing fellow Tory leadership contender Michael Gove as being “a bit cracked” after Gove stabbed him in the back during the 2016 leadership contest.

    Mr Johnson had been the hot favourite to win the contest after Mr Cameron stepped down after voters rejected his call for them to vote for Britain to remain in the European Union.

    Mr Gove backed Mr Johnson but became disillusioned after he repeatedly failed to turn up for meetings or discuss detail and then publicly came out and poured scorn on Mr Johnson and put himself forward for the job.

    ​Mr Johnson was forced to pull out but Mr Gove’s treachery did not reflect well on him and he dropped out of the leadership election, which was won by Theresa May.

    The Sun reported that Mr Cameron said, in his memoirs: “I couldn't resist texting the former front runner 'You should have stuck with me, mate’.”

    Mr Cameron said Mr Johnson’s reply was: “Blimey, is he a bit cracked?"

    ​Mr Cameron said he ignored the comment but Mr Johnson said in another text: "Great speech last night, everyone watched and thought we'd all gone insane to lose you and people were looking at me as if I was a leper, but you had eleven hard years of party leadership and six superbly as PM, more than I will ever do. Boris."

    Boris Johnson has been the leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister since 24 July - 54 days - and there is already talk of him facing a vote of no confidence in Parliament and a General Election, which he may well lose.

    ​Mr Johnson could have the shortest tenure as Conservative Party Prime Minister since Andrew Bonar Law, who took over in October 1922 and fell on his sword in May 1923.
    In his memoirs Mr Cameron also revealed a conversation he had with Mr Gove on the day after the Brexit referendum.

    Mr Gove had been on the Leave side and Mr Cameron said: "I was on autopilot, calmly conceding defeat and offering my congratulations. He sounded more shocked than anyone."

    ​In extracts from the book published over the weekend Mr Cameron described Mr Gove as a "foam-flecked Faragist," a reference to Nigel Farage, the former UKIP leader who now heads the Brexit Party.

    Mr Cameron also said he felt Mr Johnson only backed the Leave campaign because it would endear him to the grassroots of the Conservative Party and enhance his chances of winning the leadership.

    "The conclusion I am left with is that he risked an outcome he didn't believe in because it would help his political career," wrote Mr Cameron, who went to Eton College with Mr Johnson.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, David Cameron, Tories, Conservative Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models dance in front of a car before the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow Fall runway show at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., September 8, 2019.
    A Breath of Spring in Autumn: Looks of New York Fashion Week
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse