'Dicks Literally Everywhere': US Comedian Whitney Cummings Breaks Twitter With London Video

London is experiencing a "crisis" that involves "dicks being literally everywhere", actress and comedian Whitney Cummings warned in a tweet, as she filmed herself near a man relieving himself in a public urinal in the middle of the day.
"I made it to London and there are these new products where they just have urinals outside. I don't like this. Is this a Brexit thing? I disapprove. No thanks", she said.
There’s a crisis in the streets of London nobody is talking about and it involves dicks being literally everywhere. I got the scoop. pic.twitter.com/3xLtoicMGB— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) 30 августа 2019 г.
In a series of tweets, Cummings later clarified that she was not "triggered" by the open-air urinals, she simply posted the video because the situation was "funny" and she just "wasn't expecting so many people to be peeing so close to me at 2pm".
I don’t have a judgement on this folks. I don’t live in the UK and have no clue what problem this is solving or the background drama or what hornets nest I’m walking into - just wasn’t expecting so many people to be peeing so close to me at 2 pm— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 31, 2019
so funny that people think I’m “triggered” by this. I posted this because it’s funny and I’m a comedian (if that job even exists anymore.) if you think i was emotionally invested in this, you either know nothing about who i am or are projecting some old ex-wife shit onto me— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 31, 2019
Such public conveniences are not new, they were reportedly installed by British authorities nearly two decades ago in a bid to prevent people, usually highly inebriated, from urinating on the streets.
Still, Cummings' bewilderment at the controversial "product" has sent her social media followers into a meltdown, with some agreeing that public urinals of that sort are somewhat awkward:
If you lived in London and saw how much drinking goes on, it's not a bad thing... But it is pretty hideous to see in the day time in clear view.— Ruben A. Garcia (@rubenagarcia) August 30, 2019
I honestly thought Queen suspending parliament was most horrifying thing I would see this week from U.K.— Dan Sterling (@dansterl) August 31, 2019
I don't see any form of sanitation available.— Ms. Imani (@ImaniKushan) August 31, 2019
So...there's just pissing & walking away?
Uhm.... pic.twitter.com/dsUoVq74gO
I will never understand how men can just whip it out anywhere.— April Perry (@AprilMP) August 30, 2019
I remember those.... we used to call them phone booths in NYC!— AvellaCA 🇨🇴 (@AvellaCA) August 30, 2019
One netizen couldn't resist taunting the comedian, saying that she had recently posted a photo on Instagram in which she was pictured relieving herself "in a random field":
You literally just posted a picture of you peeing outside... pic.twitter.com/NHfDg2aFQx— PhatBudA (@phatbuda) August 30, 2019
London is not the only city to have taken such measures to stop street urination: open-air urinals have been spotted in Paris, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, too.
