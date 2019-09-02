'Dicks Literally Everywhere': US Comedian Whitney Cummings Breaks Twitter With London Video

Over the weekend, American stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings visited London, where she came across "an open-air product" that she was seemingly surprised to see in the middle of the street - and her reaction has sent social media into a frenzy.

London is experiencing a "crisis" that involves "dicks being literally everywhere", actress and comedian Whitney Cummings warned in a tweet, as she filmed herself near a man relieving himself in a public urinal in the middle of the day.

"I made it to London and there are these new products where they just have urinals outside. I don't like this. Is this a Brexit thing? I disapprove. No thanks", she said.

There’s a crisis in the streets of London nobody is talking about and it involves dicks being literally everywhere. I got the scoop. pic.twitter.com/3xLtoicMGB — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) 30 августа 2019 г.

In a series of tweets, Cummings later clarified that she was not "triggered" by the open-air urinals, she simply posted the video because the situation was "funny" and she just "wasn't expecting so many people to be peeing so close to me at 2pm".

I don’t have a judgement on this folks. I don’t live in the UK and have no clue what problem this is solving or the background drama or what hornets nest I’m walking into - just wasn’t expecting so many people to be peeing so close to me at 2 pm — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 31, 2019

so funny that people think I’m “triggered” by this. I posted this because it’s funny and I’m a comedian (if that job even exists anymore.) if you think i was emotionally invested in this, you either know nothing about who i am or are projecting some old ex-wife shit onto me — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 31, 2019

Such public conveniences are not new, they were reportedly installed by British authorities nearly two decades ago in a bid to prevent people, usually highly inebriated, from urinating on the streets.

Still, Cummings' bewilderment at the controversial "product" has sent her social media followers into a meltdown, with some agreeing that public urinals of that sort are somewhat awkward:

If you lived in London and saw how much drinking goes on, it's not a bad thing... But it is pretty hideous to see in the day time in clear view. — Ruben A. Garcia (@rubenagarcia) August 30, 2019

I honestly thought Queen suspending parliament was most horrifying thing I would see this week from U.K. — Dan Sterling (@dansterl) August 31, 2019

I don't see any form of sanitation available.

So...there's just pissing & walking away?

Uhm.... pic.twitter.com/dsUoVq74gO — Ms. Imani (@ImaniKushan) August 31, 2019

I will never understand how men can just whip it out anywhere. — April Perry (@AprilMP) August 30, 2019

I remember those.... we used to call them phone booths in NYC! — AvellaCA 🇨🇴 (@AvellaCA) August 30, 2019

One netizen couldn't resist taunting the comedian, saying that she had recently posted a photo on Instagram in which she was pictured relieving herself "in a random field":

You literally just posted a picture of you peeing outside... pic.twitter.com/NHfDg2aFQx — PhatBudA (@phatbuda) August 30, 2019

London is not the only city to have taken such measures to stop street urination: open-air urinals have been spotted in Paris, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, too.