US-led Coalition Admits to Killing 5 More Civilians During Anti-Daesh Campaign - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Five more civilians have been confirmed killed in Iraq by the US-led coalition during its campaign againt the Daesh terror group, which brings the total number of civilians killed in Syria and Iraq to at least 1,313, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve said in its monthly casualty reort on Thursday.

"Credible Reports: …Aug. 23, 2017, in Karabla, Al Qaim, Iraq, via Airwars report. Coalition aircraft conducted an airstrike against a Daesh* weapons cache. Regrettably, five civilians were unintentionally killed due to their proximity to the strike," the report said.

In late June, US-led forces admitted that at least 1,319 civilians had been killed in military operations against terrorists in Syria and Iraq since August 2014.

The coalition reportedly conducted 34,514 strikes between August 2014 and the end of May 2019.

Syria and Iraq have become a foothold for the US-led coalition of more than 70 countries to conduct military operations against Daesh. The coalition's operations in Syria have not been authorised by the government of President Bashar al-Assad or the UN Security Council.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia