US-Led Coalition Admits Killing at Least 1,321 Civilians in Syria, Iraq - Casualty Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US-led forces in Syria and Iraq have killed at least 1,321 civilians while battling the Daesh* terror group, the Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (JTF-OIR) said in its monthly casualty assessment.

"Based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1,321 civilians have been unintentionally killed by coalition actions since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve", the report said.

In late June, US-led forces admitted that at least 1,319 civilians had been killed in military operations against terrorists in Syria and Iraq since August 2014.

According to Human Rights Watch, the US-led coalition has apparently given a total of approximately $80,000 to the victims of a January 2019 attack in Syria that killed 11 civilians. However, no compensation has been given to the families of those killed in "unlawful coalition airstrikes" in Al Hasakah governorate between 2017 and 2018, which resulted in over 60 civilian deaths and the destruction of property.

The United States and its allies' operations against Daesh in Syria have not been authorised by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

