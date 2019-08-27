Register
13:43 GMT +327 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Irish Republic Army (IRA) mural on a wall in west Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006.

    Forty Years On From Assassination of Lord Mountbatten, Fears Grow Of Resurgence of IRA Violence

    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has said he is willing to push through a no deal Brexit even if it means a return to a hard border on the island of Ireland. Sputnik looks at the assassination of one of a British VIP during The Troubles 40 years ago.

    Viscount Mountbatten - a former Royal Navy admiral, the last Viceroy of India and the Queen’s second cousin - was killed by a Provisional IRA bomb while on holiday in the Republic of Ireland in August 1979.

    He was the highest profile VIP victim of The Troubles, ranking above Airey Neave, a Conservative MP killed by an INLA bomb at the Houses of Parliament just five months earlier, and Ian Gow, another Tory MP assassinated in 1990.

    Mountbatten, who was 79, enjoyed his summer holidays at Classiebawn Castle in Mullaghmore, County Sligo, even though he was aware they made him a target for the IRA.

    On the morning of 27 August 1979 Mountbatten went out into Donegal Bay on a lobster boat, unaware an IRA Active Service Unit had crept onto the Shadow V the night before and planted a 50lb bomb.

    The bomb exploded, killing Mountbatten, 83-year-old Dowager Lady Brabourne, her grandson Nicholas Knatchbull, who was 14, and a 15-year-old boy from Northern Ireland, Paul Maxwell. Nicholas’s twin brother, Timothy, and his parents were seriously injured.

    The bombing, and especially the deaths of the two children, was an outrage which former IRA member Anthony McIntyre has described as a “war crime”.

    But the IRA and its political wing, Sinn Fein, have never formally apologised for the bombing.

    In 2015 Sinn Fein’s then leader Gerry Adams met Prince Charles, who was Mountbatten’s great-nephew, and shook his hand and they discussed The Troubles.

    ​Adams, who has always denied being a member of the IRA, said: “Both he and we expressed our regret for what happened from 1968 onwards. He and his family were hurt and suffered great loss by the actions of Irish republicans. I am very conscious of this and of the sad loss of the Maxwell family, whose son Paul was killed at Mullaghmore, and I thank all involved, including Charles, for their forbearance.”

    On the same day as Mountbatten was assassinated, the IRA blew up a British Army bus carrying soldiers to reinforce a barracks in Northern Ireland. The explosion, at Warrenpoint, County Down, killed 18 soldiers - the worst single loss suffered by the British Army during The Troubles.

    It was a heavy double blow for the government of Margaret Thatcher, who had only arrived in Downing Street three months earlier.

    Thatcher said: “By their actions today, the terrorists have added yet another infamous page to their catalogue of atrocity and cowardice. If reports of their involvement in the death of Lord Mountbatten prove true, they will earn the condemnation and contempt of people of goodwill everywhere. By the same token, the senseless murder of members of the security forces has reinforced the repugnance felt for those who seek to advance their political ends by these evil means. The government will spare no effort to ensure that those responsible for these and for all other acts of terrorism are brought to justice. The people of the United Kingdom will wage the war against terrorism with relentless determination until it is won.”

    Thatcher’s belligerent remarks set the tone for her attitude towards Northern Ireland - a stubborn refusal to negotiate with terrorists.

    Two years later IRA prisoners in the Maze prison in Northern Ireland staged a hunger strike. Thatcher refused to bow to their demands and Bobby Sands died, following by nine other IRA men.

    Attitudes hardened on both sides and the violence continued for another decade before the IRA and Sinn Fein were brought to the table by a “dirty war” in which loyalist gunmen murdered innocent civilians who were related to IRA members, allegedly with collusion by the security forces.

    ​The Good Friday Agreement led to power-sharing but the working partnership between Sinn Fein and the main pro-British group, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), foundered in January 2017.

    The political deadlock at Stormont has been exacerbated by fears of a return of a hard Irish border, a possible result of the no-deal Brexit preferred by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    In recent months dissident Irish republicans have been stoking up violence in Northern Ireland.

     

     

     

     

     


     

    Tags:
    Brexit, IRA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Exotic Magnificence: Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse