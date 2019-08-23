French Prosecutors Open Rape, Child Assault Probe Into Late Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide while pending trial in a New York jail on 10 August, had been charged with sex trafficking of minors. Ten new witnesses of alleged Epstein-linked sexual abuse have emerged in France this week.

France has opened an investigation into rape and child assault accusations against the disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, the Paris public prosecutor's office has announced.

“The investigations... will focus on potential crimes committed against French victims on national territory as well as abroad, and on suspects who are French citizens,” Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement on Friday.

Prosecutors are stepping in after Innocence en Danger, a French child protection group, said on Wednesday that it was referring to authorities witness statements from 10 people claiming to be victims or witnesses of sexual abuse linked to Epstein.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW