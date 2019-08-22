US ‘Strongly Concerned’ After South Korea Scraps Intelligence Pact with Japan

Earlier on Thursday, Japan's Foreign Ministry summoned South Korean ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-pyo to protest Seoul's decision to terminate the military intelligence agreement.

The Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn said in a statement that the US has expressed 'strong concern and disappointment' over South Korea's decision to scrap its intelligence pact with Japan.

Known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), the pact was due to be automatically renewed on 24 August.

Tokyo's Foreign Minister Taro Kono reacted to Seoul's decision, saying the move to end the pact was 'a complete misjudgement of the current regional security environment'.

Relations between South Korea and Japan have become strained after a court in Seoul ruled in June that Japanese companies must provide compensation to victims of forced labour during the colonisation of the Korean Peninsula between 1910-1945. Tokyo insists that the issue of damages had already been resolved.

