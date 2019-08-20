US Missile Test Will Lead to Arms Race and Harm Global Security - Chinese Foreign Ministry

The comment echoes the recent statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry condemning the latest US missile launch in California involving a rocket previously banned by the INF Treaty.

The US ground-launched cruise missile test carried out on Sunday could prompt a new arms race and jeopardise global security, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier today, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow regretted the US cruise missile tests and stressed that Russia couldn't be dragged into an arms race.

The United States carried out its latest missile test on 18 August from San Nicolas Island, California. The Pentagon stated that "the test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometres of flight".

