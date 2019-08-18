Register
19:20 GMT +318 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Law enforcement officers block the street next to Moscow's Government building during the rally in support of the registration of independent candidates for the September's elections to the Moscow City Duma, in Moscow, Russia.

    'Revolution' in Russia? How The Economist Messed Up Fact-Checking in Article on Moscow Rallies

    © Sputnik /
    World
    Get short URL
    Zara Muradyan
    240

    The British magazine has published an article about pro-opposition rallies in Moscow that kicked off six weeks ago, citing a young woman who said at a forum in “southern Russia this weekend” that the only solution to corruption and inequality is revolution. However, the youth event that The Economist wrote about took place three years ago.

    In an article titled "Protests in Moscow show that Putin’s critics are getting stronger", The Economist quoted a young Russian woman who said at "a state-organised forum in southern Russia" the past weekend, "We have only one solution – revolution. We are like an explosive cocktail. We are ready to go off".

    The article was published on 15 August as thousands of people were preparing to take to the streets in Moscow for a sixth consecutive week to join an authorised rally staged by opposition political figures who failed to register as candidates for the upcoming local parliamentary elections.

    The newspaper wrote that participants of the forum, including members of the youth wing of the governing United Russia party, voiced grievances over inequality and corruption.

    The protests in the capital, The Economist assumed, would set off a chain reaction throughout the country, which poses a real "danger" to President Vladimir Putin.

    • The Economist: Protests in Moscow show that Putin’s critics are getting stronger
      The Economist: "Protests in Moscow show that Putin’s critics are getting stronger"
      © Photo : screenshot
    • The Economist: Protests in Moscow show that Putin’s critics are getting stronger
      The Economist: "Protests in Moscow show that Putin’s critics are getting stronger"
      © Photo : screenshot
    1 / 2
    © Photo : screenshot
    The Economist: "Protests in Moscow show that Putin’s critics are getting stronger"

    The revolution-charged quote, amid acts of civil disobedience, would have provided a finishing touch to the story, had it not turned out to be a citation from three years ago.

    The remark was made at a 2016 national education youth forum, Territoriya Smyslov (Territory of Meanings) on the Klyazma River in Vladimir Oblast – which is not in southern Russia.

    During a Q&A with Sergei Neverov, who served as the secretary of the General Council of the United Russia party at the time, a young supporter of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) was vividly telling him that she and her schoolmates had attended lectures on “how to stage a coup d’etat”.

    Addressing the issue of the "sweeping corruption" in a somewhat bellicose manner, she uttered the now-viral words: "we have only one solution – revolution. But we do not want to be revolutionaries. We are like an explosive cocktail. We are ready to go off".

    During this year’s national phone-in session in June, President Putin confessed that he felt personally responsible as head of state for cases of corruption by officials and civil servants that make their way into the news cycle from time to time. He stressed that it is essential to make sure that punishment is inevitable – something which must be done publicly.

    In light of the recent protests, the video of the young student’s fiery speech resurfaced on social media, quickly going viral, and apparently reached the anonymous author of The Economist piece, who used the quote without verifying the source, despite the newspaper's declared high fact-checking standards.

    The protests, called by opposition figures who failed to register for the local parliamentary elections set for 8 September, have been ongoing in Moscow since mid-July. At first they were not authorised, resulting in thousands of arrests for civil disobedience. While most of them were quickly released, dozens are facing criminal investigation for fuelling riots.

    Tags:
    fact-checking, Protests, rallies, Moscow, revolution, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok