Register
04:42 GMT +315 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US National Security Advisor, John Bolton, meets with journalists during a visit to London, Britain August 12, 2019.

    Bolton Accuses Russia of Stealing US Tech, Gets Tough on China, Gives Flaccid Support to Venezuela

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump called his appointee “absolutely a hawk,” and added that US National Security Advisor John Bolton would like to “take on the whole world at one time,” if it was up to him.

    Russia’s ‘Stolen’ Tech

    Commenting on recent affairs in an interview with US media, US National Security Advisor John Bolton accused Russia of building hypersonic missiles based on stolen US military technology. 

    Speaking about a recent explosion at a military facility in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region, Bolton speculated that the incident “demonstrates that although Russia’s economy is roughly the size of the Netherlands, it’s still spending enough on defense to not only modernize their nuclear arsenal, but to build new kinds of delivery vehicles – hypersonic glide vehicles, hypersonic cruise missiles – largely stolen from American technology.”

    “Dealing with this capability and the possibility that other countries would get it too remains a real challenge for the United States and its allies,” he said, coyly adding that “we know more than I’m going to tell you” about the incident.

    On 8 August, an explosion rocked the village  of Nyonoksa in the Arkhangelsk region. Five people were reported dead as a result of the incident. The Russian Defense Ministry disclosed that the explosion happened during a test of a new jet engine, without providing further details. Following the incident, media speculated on the nature of the detonation, suggesting, among other things,  that the explosion could have belonged to a prospective nuclear-powered hypersonic Burevestnik ‘Skyfall’ missile.

    Hong Kong Protests

    Bolton commented on Hong Kong protesters, warning Beijing not to make “mistakes,” lest they face dramatic consequences in international investment.

    “The Chinese have to look very carefully at the steps they take, because people in America remember Tiananmen Square,” he said. “It would be a big mistake to create a new memory like that in Hong Kong.”

    He asserted that roughly 60 percent of investment in mainland China goes through Hong Kong, because “it has a judicial system that’s trustworthy,” based on the English model “that we know in this country.”

    “If Hong Kong loses that reputation because of a bad decision by the Chinese government, they’ll have significant economic consequences in China this time,” he threatened.

    According to Bolton, the US Congress is “volatile” over Hong Kong these days, and a “misstep by the Chinese government would cause an explosion on Capitol Hill.”

    China has repeatedly called on the US to stop meddling in its internal affairs, saying that the semi-autonomous Hong Kong region falls exclusively within the domain of Beijing’s domestic affairs.

    Earlier this week, the Chinese foreign ministry accused Washington of inciting chaos after some US lawmakers condemned what they observed to be a violent crackdown on Hong Kong protesters.

    Venezuelan Opposition

    Bolton reiterated his criticism of Venzuelan President Nicholas Maduro and his support for the political opposition in the nation.

    “We are entirely behind their justifiable desire to be able to control their own government, to get rid of this authoritarian military regime that’s basically ruined the economy of the country,” he said, noting once again that the US and its allies recognize Juan Guaido as the president of Venezuela.  Bolton added, however, that “our desire is to see this peaceful transfer of power and have really true free elections.”

    Since January, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has repeatedly called for the removal of President Nicholas Maduro from office, and has attempted to persuade the Armed Forces to join his cause. The military has nonetheless remained loyal to Maduro, however, and Guaido’s coup attempt has not come to fruition.

    The Maduro administration accused the opposition and its supporters in Washington of sabotage of Venezuelan infrastructure, which led to a prolonged blackout across the country.

    The US imposed numerous sanctions on Venezuela, including sanctions on oil exports, which provides the vast majority of the nation’s revenue, inflicting significant damage to the Venezuelan economy already devastated by years of economic hardship.

    Related:

    Maduro Says Has Evidence That US Adviser Bolton Masterminded His 2018 Murder Attempt
    John Bolton to Lobby for Harsher UK Stance on Iran, Huawei During Visit to London – Report
    Bolton Believes UK Doesn't Want Huawei's "Manchurian Chips" in Its 5G Networks
    Boris Johnson Speaks to Trump for 3rd Time in Three Weeks Amid Bolton's UK Visit
    Former UK PM May Rejected US Proposal to Join Its Gulf Mission, Bolton Says
    Tags:
    Venezuela, Russia, China, John Bolton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse