Register
04:43 GMT +315 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Identity Crisis Due to Hong Kong’s Economic Eclipse by China Underlies Protests

    © REUTERS / TYRONE SIU
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    630

    Jude Woodward, author of the book “The US vs China: Asia's New Cold War?” told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Wednesday that although anti-Chinese protests in Hong Kong appear, at face value, to be about the bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China, they have more to do with Hong Kong’s desire to demonstrate its independence.

    Clashes between demonstrators and police broke out in the urban area of Kowloon in Hong Kong Wednesday, just a couple days after anti-Beijing protesters stormed the Hong Kong International Airport on Monday, causing the airport to cancel all flights in and out of the city until all of the protesters left the airport

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/hong-kong-airport-protests-aimed-at-prov

    Mass protests erupted in Hong Kong in early June when authorities announced they were considering making amendments to a bill that would allow the semi-autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. While Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced in July that the bill was “dead,” the protests have continued, diffusing into a generalized anti-China sentiment. 

    More than 500 protesters have been arrested and nearly 150 police officers injured over the past several weeks, Hong Kong Police Senior Superintendent Kong Wing-Cheung told reporters last week.

    “I think it is complicated, and I don’t think they’re about one single thing,” Woodward told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker about the protests. “Certainly, they were triggered by mishandled piece of legislation by Carrie Lam, the head of Hong Kong … that’s the type of agreement that Hong Kong has many countries and China has with many, many countries, but didn’t have with Hong Kong itself, even though Hong Kong was formerly part of China.” 

    Hong Kong was a colony of the British empire from 1841 to 1997, when it became a special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China.

    “There was [resentment] triggered by this legislation, because it was claimed it would be used to extradite political opponents of the regime in mainland China. This is actually not the case, because the kind of crimes that were covered by the legislation were limited and didn’t include political crimes. That’s what triggered protests, but clearly there were underlying grievances or concerns which were driving some of this,” Woodward explained.

    “Property prices in Hong Kong have gone through the roof, unemployment in Hong Kong has begun to rise, and the economic position of Hong Kong has declined dramatically compared to the economic position of mainland China. So the position of the past, where Hong Kong saw itself as, and was indeed, the driver of the economy of the whole of China [is no longer]. Hong Kong is becoming dependent economically on the economic strength of mainland China, and so this has led to all kinds of tension and changes in self-perception, etc. So, I think a number of these issues underlie the protests.”

    In his usual fashion, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted, “Many are blaming me, and the United States, for the problems going on in Hong Kong. I can’t imagine why?” 

    ​The tweet comes as Beijing has accused Washington of inciting the protests in Hong Kong in an effort to undermine the Chinese government, and tensions between the US and China continue to rise amid an ongoing trade war. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, images of Julie Eadeh, the political unit chief of the US Consulate General in Hong Kong, meeting with key figures of the protests emerged in Beijing-backed media outlets last week. 

    “I would say that [Trump’s tweet] was very much poking China. The phrase ‘I can’t imagine why,’ is generally used ironically, with the implication that it is completely obvious why. So, it is obvious why such claims are made - because the US has a hand in stirring this up. It’s been meeting with protesters. Some of the leaders of this protest were involved in a previous protest a couple of years ago called the Umbrella Movement, and they were invited to meet members of Congress, [former Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton, etc. at the time. There is no question that the US has had a hand in this, as indeed has Britain, which has also been encouraging and stirring up the protesters in various ways,” Woodward explained.

    “It’s ironic that these young people [protesters] are holding up the previous Hong Kong colonial flag, the US flag and the union flag of Britain when Britain obviously was the colonial occupier,” Woodward said of the protesters. “These young people … they have some complete illusion as to what the US and Britain represent … which is fed by the media and by social media … directly by the US and Britain in particular.”

    Related:

    Assault on Reporter by Hong Kong Protesters Unacceptable - Rights Group
    Satellite Images Show Chinese Police Vehicles Inside Sports Arena Near Hong Kong
    US, UK Hong Kong Hypocrisy
    State Department Updates Hong Kong Travel Advisory, Urging 'Increased Caution Due to Civil Unrest'
    Trump Pushes President Xi to 'Quickly and Humanely Solve the Hong Kong Problem'
    Tags:
    independence, US, Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse