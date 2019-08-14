Swedish Court Finds US Rapper ASAP Rocky Guilty of Assault, Gives Him Suspended Sentence

In a series of tweets alter last month, President Donald Trump demanded that Sweden should “give [US rapper] ASAP Rocky his freedom”.

A Swedish court has found US Rapper ASAP Rocky guilty of assault, convicting him to a suspended sentence.

This comes after the musician, whose real name is Rakim Myers, was earlier charged with assault causing actual bodily harm in Stockholm.

Last month, President Donald Trump said that he had spoken to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven about ASAP’s case.

Shortly after, however, Trump tweeted that he was “very disappointed” over Lofven being “unable to act”, urging the Swedish PM to “treat Americans fairly”.

