Register
13:42 GMT +306 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019

    Erdogan: No Evidence to US Claim That Russian S-400 Systems Will Harm F-35 Jets or NATO

    © AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry
    World
    Get short URL
    0 82

    Relations between the US and its Turkish allies sunk to new lows after Washington announced that it would drop Ankara from the F-35 programme and consider slapping the country with sanctions over its purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems.

    There is no concrete evidence to suggest how Turkey's Russian-made S-400s could harm the F-35 jets or the NATO alliance, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

    Speaking to Turkish diplomats in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said he believed that US President Donald Trump would not allow Turkish-US relations to "become captive" to the S-400 issue.

    A day earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters that Washington's attempt to link the S-400 purchase with Turkey's participation in the F-35 fighter programme was "completely" out of line with the spirit of the Turkish-US alliance, and expressed hope that the two countries could resolve their problems in the context of "existing friendly relations."

    Turkey has invested over $1.25 billion into the plane's production, and had been engaged in the production of several components for the aircraft, making plans to buy up to 120 of the advanced jet fighters.

    F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter
    CC0
    F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter

    However, last month, following the start of deliveries of S-400 components to Turkey, the US announced that it would scrap its commiment to sell Turkey its F-35 jets, with the White House mulling sanctions against Ankara under the 2017 Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

    Turkish officials have decried the F-35 decision illegal, and warned that it would harm the strategic relationship between the two NATO allies.

    Late last month, Erdogan warned that Ankara might reconsider moving forward with a major order of Boeing aircraft if Washington followed through with its sanctions threats.

    Earlier, President Trump said he did not blame Turkey for buying the Russian-made S-400s, saying there were "a lot of circumstances" which prompted Ankara to move forward wit the deal. During a recent face-to-face meeting with Erdogan, Trump blamed President Barack Obama for the S-400 situation, saying Turkey would have preferred to buy the US's Patriot missile systems, but was not offered the deal until it was too late.

    © Sputnik / Илья Питалев
    Japan G20 Summit Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Theresa May

    The first batch of S-400s were delivered in July. Russia and Turkey signed a $2.5 billion deal for the missile systems in December 2017. A year later, the US cleared a $3.5 billion Patriot missile deal for Turkey, but Ankara has yet to accept, saying the terms proposed by the US aren't as good as its deal with Russia, which may include the possibility of producing some S-400 parts in Turkey at some point in the future.

    US and NATO officials have repeatedly warned that the S-400s' presense in Turkey might allow Russia to collect sensitive information about NATO systems, as well as the F-35 fighter and its stealth capabilities. In May, a senior Pentagon official said the deployment of S-400s in Turkey would be "devastating," both for the F-35 programme and in terms of continued Turkish interoperability with NATO.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse