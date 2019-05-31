Pentagon: Turkey’s S-400 Acquisition to Be Devastating to F-35 Program

"Completion of this transaction would be devastating, not only to the F-35 program… It would potentially rupture Turkish interoperability with NATO, a key aspect of the defence of the Alliance and let’s be clear — the S-400 is a Russian system designed to shoot down an aircraft like the F-35. And it is inconceivable to imagine Russia not taking advantage of that collection opportunity," Wheelbarger said at the Atlantic Council in Washington.
Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic said that US F-35 fighter jets would not be in the coverage area of Russian S-400 air defence systems deployed to Turkey.
READ MORE: US F-35s Won't Be in Coverage Area of Russian S-400 Systems — Turkish Ambassador
Washington has reportedly given Ankara until the end of the first week of June to either abandon the S-400 deal with Russia or face penalties, which would include sanctions, removal from Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet program and cancelling the delivery of 100 F-35 jets.
Ankara has insisted that it is not going to give up its $2.5 billion S-400 contract with Moscow. The first batch of the S-400 system is expected to be delivered to Turkey in July.
All comments
Show new comments (0)