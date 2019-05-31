Pentagon: Turkey’s S-400 Acquisition to Be Devastating to F-35 Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Turkey’s deployment of Russian S-400 air defence systems would be devastating for the US F-35 fighter program, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs Kathryn Wheelbarger said at an event on Thursday.

"Completion of this transaction would be devastating, not only to the F-35 program… It would potentially rupture Turkish interoperability with NATO, a key aspect of the defence of the Alliance and let’s be clear — the S-400 is a Russian system designed to shoot down an aircraft like the F-35. And it is inconceivable to imagine Russia not taking advantage of that collection opportunity," Wheelbarger said at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

Wheelbarger stressed that the S-400 deal is a transaction that the United States cannot allow to happen.

Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic said that US F-35 fighter jets would not be in the coverage area of Russian S-400 air defence systems deployed to Turkey.

Washington has reportedly given Ankara until the end of the first week of June to either abandon the S-400 deal with Russia or face penalties, which would include sanctions, removal from Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet program and cancelling the delivery of 100 F-35 jets.

Ankara has insisted that it is not going to give up its $2.5 billion S-400 contract with Moscow. The first batch of the S-400 system is expected to be delivered to Turkey in July.