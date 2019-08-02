UN Secretary General Urges US, Russia to Agree on 'Common Path' for Intl Arms Control

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday called on both the US and Russia to find a "common path" toward international arms control.

"The Secretary-General expresses his deep regret at the ending of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty," reads a statement from the official's office. "He has consistently called on both the United States and the Russian Federation to resolve their differences through the consultation mechanisms provided for in the Treaty and regrets they have been unable to do so."

"He notes that, in the current deteriorating international security environment, previously-agreed arms control and disarmament agreements are increasingly under threat," the release adds, before noting the Secretary-General's emphasis on the need for a "common path" in order to "avoid destabilizing developments."

The statement goes on to note that the office calls on both Russia and the US to "extend New START and to undertake negotiations on further arms control measures."

The statement comes moments after US President Donald Trump told reporters that he believes that a new nuclear missile pact should include both Russia and China.

The latest remarks come hours after the US withdrew from the 1987 INF Treaty, which prohibited the deployment of ground-based nuclear weapons with a range of 500 to 5,000 kilometers. Russia announced its departure from the agreement shortly thereafter.