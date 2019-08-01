Register
20:35 GMT +301 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Judge adjusts his wig as he arrives at Westminster Abbey at the start of the legal year.

    The Judge, His Brazilian Lover and Her Serial Killer Ex-Husband: Roselane Driza Tells Her Story

    © AP Photo / SANG TAN
    World
    Get short URL
    Chris Summers
    0 0 0

    In 2006 the British media went on a feeding frenzy after a sexy Brazilian cleaner was accused of blackmailing an immigration judge and stealing “intimade” video tapes from another judge. Sputnik has caught up with Roselane Driza, whose former husband, a multiple killer from Albania, was jailed for life in April.

    A Brazilian cleaner who was removed from Britain after she was embroiled in a sex scandal with an immigration judge has spoken for the first time about her life since fading out of the headlines.

    During the sensational trial in 2006 it emerged Judge Ilyas Khan, 60, had texted Roselane Driza, who was then 37, called her "chilli hot stuff" and told her how much he enjoyed making love to her.

    In 2006 Ms Driza was convicted of blackmailing a female judge and stealing sex videos from Judge Khan but was later cleared on appeal.

    Ms Driza, who had been studying philosophy, had entered the UK illegally and after the case was over she was removed and is now back in Brazil.

    Fake Kosovan Became Multiple Killer

    It also emerged her then-husband, an Albanian called Mane Driza, was a wanted man - suspected of a murder in London in 1999.

    ​Mane Driza arrived in the UK in August 1997, claiming to be a 17-year-old called Sokol Drenova who was fleeing from the conflict in Kosovo.

    He then met and married Roselane but fled the country shortly after murdering Stefan Bledar Mone, a fellow Albanian, in a row which he would later claim was about his wedding ring.

    Driza, who was nicknamed Tony Montana after the character in Scarface, then murdered four people in Albania and Italy and was eventually back to the UK from Sicily earlier this year and jailed for life in April, 2019.

    Roselane said she was surprised the UK police had not told her about Driza's trial and only found out about it in July 2019 and was then angered when she saw her photograph linked to him.

    'He Lied To Me'

    Ms Driza, who now works as an investigative journalist in Brazil, said: “He always told me other stories. He is really just a liar. I was shocked when I saw my photos linked to his crimes. How absurd. British police said they would call me this week.”

    She said she first met him in a nightclub in 1999.

    “He was very polite and kind and so in love with me…but after we got married he became strange with me and started going out alone with that man who he killed [Stefan Bledar Mone]. He told me he killed that friend because of our wedding ring. I am very lucky to still be alive,” Ms Driza said.

    At the murder trial earlier this year Driza claimed he killed Mone in self-defence after they rowed about a wedding ring which Driza claimed Mone had stolen.

    Cleaner Caught in a Love Triangle

    Ms Driza came to Britain in the 1998 on a six-month tourist visa and had been employed as a cleaner by both the immigration tribunal judges, who were former lovers. 

    She then began a relationship with Judge Khan.

    Ms Driza said of the female judge: “She was jealous and did not accept that the man who left her in the past now was in love with her ex-cleaner. She told him if he would not leave me she was going to take poison.”

    The Office for Judicial Complaints later launched an inquiry into Judge Khan's conduct, headed by Lord Phillips.

    When the disciplinary report was published in May 2008 it concluded no further action should be taken against Judge Khan but Lord Phillips said the decision of both judges to employ Ms Driza was "ill-judged, particularly in the light of the jurisdiction within which they both worked."

    Sex Videos At Heart Of Case

    In October 2006 Ms Driza was jailed for 33 months for stealing the explicit videos from Judge Khan and blackmailing a woman judge, who was never identified, for £20,000.

    The court heard the videos showed Mr Khan having sex with two women, one of them was allegedly the other judge.

    But in 2007 Ms Driza’s convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal because of new evidence and charges against her were dropped before a retrial.

    Ms Driza, who uses the Twitter profile name @chillihotstaff, said a lot of evidence she could have used at her trial was on two of her mobile phones which the police seized.

    Ms Driza said the Crown Prosecution Service told her solicitors there was no relevant evidence on the phones.

    She said her trial had cost around £1 million and she felt the judges should have been asked to pay the cost.

    Ms Driza said: “I am very, very grateful for all the British people who believed me and took my side. May God bless all of them and Britain. I received almost 200 letters from guys who wanted to date me and marry me and I keep all of them with me.”

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, investigation, sex scandal, Brazil, scandal, sex, judge, Immigration
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse