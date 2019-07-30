Tropical Storm Erick Grows Into Hurricane, Heads Toward Hawaii - NHC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tropical storm Erick has been upgraded to a hurricane status and is moving westward toward Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

"Hurricane #Erick Advisory 11: Erick Becomes a Hurricane and Heads Into the Central Pacific," the NHC posted on Twitter.

According to the NHC data, the hurricane is approximately 1,110 miles away to the east from the Hawaiian islands and is moving westward with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Last month, the United States has already been hit by another tropical storm turned into hurricane, Barry, which dumped 15-20 inches of rain in coastal areas and caused US President Donald Trump to declare a federal emergency for Louisiana.