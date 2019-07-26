Register
18:05 GMT +326 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Moscow Aims to Promote Own Concept of Collective Security in Persian Gulf Region Amid Iran Row

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    World
    Get short URL
    5181

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made several statements at the meeting of the BRICS Council of Foreign Ministers in Rio de Janeiro on 26 July.

    Moscow urges BRICS countries to support Russia's new plan for security in the Persian Gulf, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers.

    He continued by saying that Russia is urging Iran to show restraint and that Tehran is adhering to the treaty on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and the agreement on guarantees with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

    "The situation with Iran is a cause for serious concern ... We are calling on our Iranian colleagues to show restraint. We want to remark that they still diligently adhere to the NPT treaty, the comprehensive safeguard agreement with the IAEA and its additional protocol", Lavrov stated.

    According to the Russian foreign minister, it is "counterproductive to demand that Iran unilaterally keep its commitments under the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], when other participants, our Western colleagues above all, do not do that".

    "We are urging the European troika to recognise its responsibility for maintaining the 'nuclear deal’, keeping their promises on the development of economic ties with Iran without any obstacles", the minister said.

    The statement comes after the Russian Foreign Ministry on 23 July proposed plans to organise an expert conference in September on the topic of promoting security in the Persian Gulf.

    The main principles underlying the concept are a step-by-step approach, multilateralism, and strict observance of international law, primarily in regards to the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. The future strategic task outlined in the document is the creation of a system of joint security efforts and cooperation in the Persian Gulf with equal involvement from all the states in the region, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    Tensions in the region escalated last week when Iranian forces seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that links the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf. The incident has been condemned by a number of Western states.

    The incident was allegedly Tehran's response to the seizure of an Iranian tanker by UK Royal Marines and the authorities of Gibraltar on 4 July. The oil tanker, Grace 1, was suspected of violating EU sanctions against Syria.

    US Plan to Put Weapons in Space Can Trigger Global Arms Race

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov went on to say that Russia is concerned over Washington's plans to put weapons in space, as this may result in a new global arms race.

    "We are concerned over US plans that are already being implemented to put weapons in space, which will result in a new round of the global arms race", Lavrov said at a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

    US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the margins of the G20 in June, where they discussed a range of issues, including reviving arms control talks. Both sides exited the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty earlier this year.

    Related:

    Moscow Aims to Promote Own Concept of Collective Security in Persian Gulf Region Amid Iran Row
    Pentagon to Escort US Vessels in Persian Gulf After Iran Seizes UK Tanker
    US Trying to De-Escalate Tensions in Persian Gulf Area, Pentagon Chief Says
    Iran Pledges to Do Utmost to Ensure Security in Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz
    Tags:
    Persian Gulf, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse